Bruush Oral Care Bounces Back

(RTTNews) - Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) shares are surging more than 101 percent on Thursday morning trade, recovering from a sharp decline yesterday. There have been no company-specific news today to influence the stock movement.

Earlier this month, the company had announced 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

Vancouver-based electric toothbrush seller is currently at $3.48, up 101 percent from the previous close of $1.73 on a volume of 28,058,346.

