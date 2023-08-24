News & Insights

Markets
BRSH

Bruush Oral Care Bounces Back

August 24, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) shares are surging more than 101 percent on Thursday morning trade, recovering from a sharp decline yesterday. There have been no company-specific news today to influence the stock movement.

Earlier this month, the company had announced 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

Vancouver-based electric toothbrush seller is currently at $3.48, up 101 percent from the previous close of $1.73 on a volume of 28,058,346.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRSH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.