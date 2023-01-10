Brutal drought in Argentina seen ending in coming months, says grains exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A drought that has parched Argentina's fields and slashed production of key cash crops is likely to break in coming months, though it could be March before rain and soil moisture levels fully return to normal, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange (BdeC) said on Tuesday.

Argentina is one of the world's top food producers, but dry conditions over much of the past year have taken a toll on its key agricultural regions, delaying its soy and corn crops and halving wheat production this season.

"Precipitation will pick up, improving soil moisture reserves and moderating the intensity of heat waves, but the process will be slow," the exchange said in its monthly climate report.

"Only towards the end of March will the soils replenish their moisture reserves in most of the agricultural area," the BdeC added.

Argentine farming has been strained for three years in a row by the La Nina weather phenomenon, which for the 2022/23 season caused a particularly painful drop in rainfall.

As a result, the exchange expects the 2022/23 wheat harvest to reach just 12.4 million tonnes, down from the 22.4 million tonnes harvested the prior year.

While the summer season, which began in late December, is likely to bring relief, the fall season could bring El Nino in late March, the exchange said.

Unlike La Nina, the El Nino phenomenon could cause higher-than-usual rainfall in Argentina's agricultural provinces.

