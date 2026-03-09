Brunswick's CEO Just Sold $3.3 Million in Stock Amid a Post-Earnings Pullback. Here's the Bigger Picture.

Key Points

38,266 shares sold directly for a transaction value of ~$3.3 million at a weighted average price around $86.56 per share on Feb. 5, 2026.

This disposition represented 12.09% of Foulkes' holdings at the time of sale.

No indirect participation or derivative activity; post-trade holdings consist of 271,169 shares direct and 7,121 shares indirect (by savings plan trustee).

Sale size was at the upper end of Foulkes’ historical range, with prior median sell-only trades at 29,414 shares, reflecting reduced share capacity from prior dispositions.

David Foulkes, Chief Executive Officer of Brunswick (NYSE:BC), disclosed the direct sale of 38,266 shares for an estimated ~$3.3 million in an open-market transaction on Feb. 5, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 38,266 Transaction value ~$3.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 271,169 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$23.5 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($86.56); post-transaction value based on Feb. 5, 2026 market close ($86.56).

Key questions

How does the trade size compare to Foulkes’ historical open-market sales?

The 38,266-share sale is the largest open-market transaction by Foulkes to date, exceeding the historical median of 29,414 shares per sale and surpassing the most recent period median of 35,000 shares, based on data since 2023.

What percentage of Foulkes' ownership was impacted and how does this affect his remaining stake?

This transaction reduced Foulkes’ direct holdings by 12.09%, bringing post-trade direct ownership to 271,169 shares, while his indirect holdings remain unchanged at 7,121 shares held by a savings plan trustee.

Was the transaction executed directly or through other entities or derivative instruments?

The sale was executed entirely through direct ownership with no involvement of indirect entities or derivative exercises; no options were exercised or sold in this filing.

Does the scale of the transaction reflect a change in selling cadence or capacity?

Given Foulkes’ declining holdings over the past two years and the higher proportion sold in this transaction, the increased trade size aligns with diminished remaining capacity rather than a step-up in cadence.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.36 billion Net income (TTM) -$137.30 million Dividend yield 2.31% 1-year price change 21.44%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 9, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Brunswick generates revenue through the design, manufacture, and sale of marine propulsion systems, boat parts and accessories, and a portfolio of recreational boats under brands such as Mercury, Sea Ray, Bayliner, and Boston Whaler.

The company operates a vertically integrated business model, capturing value across the marine recreation value chain by offering propulsion, parts, accessories, and boats directly to OEMs, dealers, and aftermarket channels.

Primary customers include independent boat builders, marine dealers, distributors, specialty retailers, and recreational boating consumers worldwide.

Brunswick is a leading global provider of marine recreation products, leveraging a broad brand portfolio and integrated manufacturing capabilities. The company focuses on innovation and operational scale to address diverse customer needs in the recreational boating market. Its multi-segment approach enables resilience across market cycles and supports a strong competitive position in the marine industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Brunswick’s CEO made a notable move in early February, selling a sizable block of shares just days after the company reported earnings — and after the stock had already absorbed a post-earnings pullback.

This was a direct open-market sale, not an options exercise, which makes it a more deliberate transaction worth noting. Brunswick's Jan. 29 earnings release saw a negative market reaction despite the company surpassing revenue expectations, with investors rattled by first-quarter EPS guidance that came in well below consensus. Foulkes sold into that environment at roughly $87 per share.

Brunswick posted its first annual revenue increase in three years in 2025 and projected continued growth in 2026, but tariff headwinds remain a persistent challenge heading into the first quarter.

For investors in consumer cyclicals like Brunswick, the marine recreation industry is sensitive to consumer confidence and discretionary spending. Key things to watch: whether retail boat demand continues to stabilize, how management navigates tariff pressures, and whether parts, accessories, and services revenue can provide ballast during softer periods.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brunswick. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.