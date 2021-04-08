Markets
Brunswick Unit Acquires Freedom Boat Club Of New York Franchise Operation And Territory

(RTTNews) - Freedom Boat Club, a unit of Brunswick Corp. (BC), has acquired the Freedom Boat Club of New York franchise operation and territory. Freedom Boat Club of New York currently has more than 600 memberships. The scope of the transaction includes six New York area locations.

The deal marks the third acquisition made by Freedom Boat Club over the past year, following the acquisition of the Chicago territory in early March and the Charleston, South Carolina territory in the spring of 2020.

