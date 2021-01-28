Markets
Brunswick Q4 Profit Up 42%, Results Beat View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corp. (BC), a manufacturer of recreation products, on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $95.1 million or $1.20 per share, up from $67.1 million or $0.82 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the quarter were $1.32 per share, compared to $0.82 per share last year.

Net sales grew 27 percent to $1.16 billion from $917.6 million in the prior-year period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter on revenues of $1.05 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2021, Brunswick forecast net sales between $4.75 billion and $5.00 billion, and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $6.00 to $6.40. The Street expects the company to report earnings of $6.10 per share for the year on revenues of $4.82 billion.

