Brunswick Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corp. (BC) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on January 27, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.brunswick.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar

To listen to the call, dial 877-900-9524 (US) or 412-902-0029 (International).

For a replay call, dial 877-660-6853 (US) or 201-612-7415 (International), Access ID: 13726021.

