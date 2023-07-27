News & Insights

Brunswick Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates; Sees Annual Earnings Below View

July 27, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corporation (BC) Thursday reported net earnings of $134.7 million or $1.90 per share for the second quarter, lower than $197.3 million or $2.59 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $2.35 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Quarterly sales declined 7% to 1.702 billion from $1.836 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.77 billion.

Looking forward, the company expects full-year adjusted EPS of about $9.50, while net sales to be between $6.7 billion and $6.8 billion.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $9.84 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion for the year.

