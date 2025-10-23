Markets
Brunswick Posts Q3 Net Loss, But Sales Rise, Backs Annual Outlook Above View; Stock Up In Pre-Market

October 23, 2025

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corporation (BC), a maker of recreation products, on Thursday reported a net loss for the third quarter, mainly due to higher restructuring, exit, and impairment charges. However, the company posted a rise in sales and its adjusted earnings beat Street view.

For the three-month period to September 27, the company posted a net loss of $235.5 million, or $3.59 per share, compared with a net profit of $44.6 million, or $0.67 per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, earnings from continuing operations slipped to $0.97 per share from the prior year's $1.17 per share. On average, the 16 analysts polled had projected the company to register earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Loss before interest and income taxes stood at $241.1 million as against the prior year's earnings of $98.9 million. Operating loss was $242.2 million, compared with a profit of $98.4 million a year ago.

Restructuring, exit, and impairment charges moved up to $333.8 million from $12.2 million in 2024.

Sales improved to $1.360 billion from $1.273 billion in the previous year. "Sales increased as a result of strong orders from OEMs and dealers, steady boating participation driving P&A and aftermarket business strength, and pricing actions taken in recent periods," the company said.  

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook above analysts' view. The firm still expects adjusted earnings of $3.25 per share, better than Street view of $3.22 per share.

Brunswick continues to anticipate annual revenue of $5.2 billion, higher than analysts' forecast of $5.16 billion.

The company still projects annual share repurchases of at least $80 million.

BC was up by 6.76% at $69.45 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

