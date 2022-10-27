Markets
Brunswick Now Sees FY22 Adj. EPS, Nets Sales At Low End Of Prior Forecast Range - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, recreation products maker Brunswick Corp. (BC) now expects its adjusted earnings and net sales for the full-year 2022 at the low end of its prior forecast. It also provided outlook for the fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings of about $10.00 per share on net sales of about $6.9 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $10.00 to $10.30 per share on net sales between $6.9 billion and $7.1 billion.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.21 per share on net sales of $7.0 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also expects fourth-quarter earnings per share growth of more than 30 percent. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter.

