Brunswick Narrows FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook Range - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Brunswick Corp. (BC) narrowed its adjusted earnings guidance range for the full-year 2020 to a range of $5.10 to $5.40 per share from the prior forecast range of $5.00 to $5.50 per share. The company also projects net sales growth of 6 to 8 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.21 per share on sales growth of 4.7 percent to $4.29 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"The transformational changes we made to our business in 2019 reinforced our position as the market leader in the marine industry and set us up for further margin expansion and revenue growth in 2020 and beyond," said Brunswick Chief Executive Officer David Foulkes.

The company added that 2020 earnings will benefit from the planned sales increases and continued margin growth resulting from improved operating efficiency.

