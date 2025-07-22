BRUNSWICK Earnings Preview: Recent $BC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BRUNSWICK ($BC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,276,436,965 and earnings of $0.97 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BRUNSWICK Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $BC Data Alerts

BRUNSWICK insiders have traded $BC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN M GWILLIM (E.V.P. , CFO, CSO) sold 8,253 shares for an estimated $537,187

RANDALL S ALTMAN (SVP and Controller) sold 3,417 shares for an estimated $215,988

CHRISTOPHER F DEKKER (E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY) sold 2,092 shares for an estimated $122,319

BRENNA PREISSER (E.V.P. & President Boat Group) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $103,808

NANCY E COOPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 862 shares for an estimated $48,486.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BRUNSWICK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of BRUNSWICK stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BRUNSWICK Government Contracts

We have seen $117,163 of award payments to $BC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

BRUNSWICK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

BRUNSWICK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BRUNSWICK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BC forecast page.

BRUNSWICK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $68.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Craig Kennison from Baird set a target price of $60.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Brandon Rolle from DA Davidson set a target price of $43.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Anna Glaessgen from Jefferies set a target price of $45.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Michael Swartz from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 01/31/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.