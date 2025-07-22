BRUNSWICK Earnings Preview: Recent $BC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BRUNSWICK ($BC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,276,436,965 and earnings of $0.97 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BRUNSWICK Insider Trading Activity
BRUNSWICK insiders have traded $BC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RYAN M GWILLIM (E.V.P. , CFO, CSO) sold 8,253 shares for an estimated $537,187
- RANDALL S ALTMAN (SVP and Controller) sold 3,417 shares for an estimated $215,988
- CHRISTOPHER F DEKKER (E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY) sold 2,092 shares for an estimated $122,319
- BRENNA PREISSER (E.V.P. & President Boat Group) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $103,808
- NANCY E COOPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 862 shares for an estimated $48,486.
BRUNSWICK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of BRUNSWICK stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD removed 1,059,391 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,048,205
- TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. added 800,157 shares (+27.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,088,454
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 657,867 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,426,137
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 634,884 shares (+94.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,188,503
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 613,983 shares (-81.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,062,984
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 536,404 shares (-48.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,885,355
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 516,970 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,838,834
BRUNSWICK Government Contracts
We have seen $117,163 of award payments to $BC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- OUTBOARD MOTORS FOR WATER TAXI, TAXI CAYUCO SCIENCE BOAT: $43,170
- MERCURY OUTBOARD ENGINES AND PARTS: $29,775
- PARTS - STOCK BCI/BOC: $21,979
- OUTBOARD ENGINES - AGUJON BOAT FROM NAOS.: $14,878
- 8M0077473 -IGNITION COIL 14360T74 - FUEL PUMP ASSY8M0234005 -LICENSE KEY-G3 8M6001744 -INJECTOR ASM-AIR88...: $7,360
BRUNSWICK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.
BRUNSWICK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025
BRUNSWICK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $68.0 on 06/16/2025
- Craig Kennison from Baird set a target price of $60.0 on 05/16/2025
- Brandon Rolle from DA Davidson set a target price of $43.0 on 04/28/2025
- Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 04/25/2025
- Anna Glaessgen from Jefferies set a target price of $45.0 on 04/24/2025
- Michael Swartz from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 04/14/2025
- Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 01/31/2025
