Brunswick Corp.'s 6.500% Senior Notes due 2048 About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 4/1/25, Brunswick Corp.'s 6.500% Senior Notes due 2048 (Symbol: BC.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4062, payable on 4/15/25. As a percentage of BC.PRA's recent share price of $24.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.67%, so look for shares of BC.PRA to trade 1.67% lower — all else being equal — when BC.PRA shares open for trading on 4/1/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.66%, which compares to an average yield of 13.53% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BC.PRA shares, versus BC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BC.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4062 on Brunswick Corp.'s 6.500% Senior Notes due 2048:

In Friday trading, Brunswick Corp.'s 6.500% Senior Notes due 2048 (Symbol: BC.PRA) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BC) are trading flat.

