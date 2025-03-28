Brunswick Corp.'s 6.375% Senior Notes due 2049 Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 4/1/25, Brunswick Corp.'s 6.375% Senior Notes due 2049 (Symbol: BC.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3984, payable on 4/15/25. As a percentage of BC.PRC's recent share price of $23.91, this dividend works out to approximately 1.67%, so look for shares of BC.PRC to trade 1.67% lower — all else being equal — when BC.PRC shares open for trading on 4/1/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.66%, which compares to an average yield of 13.53% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of BC.PRC shares, versus BC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BC.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3984 on Brunswick Corp.'s 6.375% Senior Notes due 2049:

In Friday trading, Brunswick Corp.'s 6.375% Senior Notes due 2049 (Symbol: BC.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BC) are down about 4.6%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.