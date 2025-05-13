Brunswick Corporation Releases 2024 Sustainability Report, Showcasing Commitment to Sustainable Practices in Marine Industry

Brunswick Corporation's 2024 Sustainability Report outlines its commitment to sustainable operations and innovation in the marine industry.

Brunswick Corporation has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing its commitment to sustainable operations and innovation in the marine industry. The report can be accessed online, highlighting the company's strategies related to people, products, and the environment. As the global leader in marine recreation, Brunswick offers a diverse range of technology-driven solutions and boasts a portfolio of over 60 brands, including renowned names in marine propulsion and boat manufacturing. The company, headquartered in Mettawa, IL, employs approximately 14,500 people across 26 countries and has been recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers for six consecutive years. For additional details about Brunswick Corporation, the report, and its initiatives, visit their official website.

Brunswick Corporation released its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing its commitment to sustainable operations and innovation in the marine industry.



Brunswick has been recognized as America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine for the sixth consecutive year, highlighting its strong reputation as an employer.



The company has won over 100 awards across the enterprise for the third straight year, indicating sustained excellence and recognition in various sectors.



Brunswick operates a comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading brands, positioning itself as a global leader in marine recreation and technology-driven solutions.

The press release does not provide specific details about the company's sustainability achievements, which may lead to skepticism about the actual impact and effectiveness of their initiatives.



There is no mention of any challenges or setbacks faced in their sustainability efforts, which could be perceived as a lack of transparency.



The broad claim of being a 'global leader' in marine recreation may attract scrutiny if not backed by detailed performance metrics or market comparisons in the release.

What is Brunswick Corporation's commitment to sustainability?

Brunswick Corporation’s 2024 Sustainability Report details their commitment to sustainable operations and innovation within the marine industry.

Where can I find Brunswick's 2024 Sustainability Report?

The full report can be accessed at Brunswick’s Corporate Social Responsibility page on their website.

What brands are under Brunswick Corporation?

Brunswick's brands include Mercury Marine, Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, and many other leading names in the marine sector.

How many employees does Brunswick Corporation have?

Brunswick Corporation employs approximately 14,500 people across 26 countries worldwide.

What awards has Brunswick received in 2024?

In 2024, Brunswick was named America's Best Large Employers by Forbes for the sixth consecutive year and received over 100 awards.

METTAWA, Ill., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) released its 2024 Sustainability Report today, highlighting the Company’s actions toward operating sustainably and delivering innovation and excellence in the marine industry.





The full report can be accessed at:



Social Responsibility (CSR) :: Brunswick Corporation (BC)







To learn more about Brunswick’s commitment to leveraging strategies and initiatives related to people, products and the environment, visit:



https://www.brunswick.com/overview/corporate-responsibility









About Brunswick Corporation:







Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2024, Brunswick was named America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine for the sixth consecutive year in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the third straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.



