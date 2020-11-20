Brunswick Corporation (BC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2020

Brunswick Corporation (BC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $72.26, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BC was $72.26, representing a -2.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.99 and a 186.52% increase over the 52 week low of $25.22.

BC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). BC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.3. Zacks Investment Research reports BC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.86%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

