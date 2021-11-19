Brunswick Corporation (BC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Brunswick Corporation (BC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.335 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $101.26, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BC was $101.26, representing a -13.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $117.62 and a 43.81% increase over the 52 week low of $70.41.

BC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) and Pool Corporation (POOL). BC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.47. Zacks Investment Research reports BC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 60.97%, compared to an industry average of 24.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.