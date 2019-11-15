Brunswick Corporation (BC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Dividends
Brunswick Corporation (BC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $58.92, the dividend yield is 1.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BC was $58.92, representing a -5.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.23 and a 43.64% increase over the 52 week low of $41.02.

BC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). BC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.86. Zacks Investment Research reports BC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -10.75%, compared to an industry average of 3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BC as a top-10 holding:

  • ValueShares U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QVAL with an increase of 9.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BC at 2.78%.

