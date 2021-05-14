Brunswick Corporation (BC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2021

Brunswick Corporation (BC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.335 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 24.07% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $109.69, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BC was $109.69, representing a -6.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $117.62 and a 156.4% increase over the 52 week low of $42.78.

BC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) and Pool Corporation (POOL). BC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.97. Zacks Investment Research reports BC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.81%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC)

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXR with an increase of 19.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BC at 1.44%.

