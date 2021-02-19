Brunswick Corporation (BC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2021

Brunswick Corporation (BC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BC was $89.1, representing a -5.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.32 and a 253.29% increase over the 52 week low of $25.22.

BC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). BC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.68. Zacks Investment Research reports BC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.37%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BC as a top-10 holding:

AI Powered International Equity ETF (AIIQ)

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AFMC with an increase of 36.09% over the last 100 days. AIIQ has the highest percent weighting of BC at 10000%.

