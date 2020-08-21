Brunswick Corporation (BC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2020

Brunswick Corporation (BC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.97, the dividend yield is 1.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BC was $62.97, representing a -14.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.99 and a 149.68% increase over the 52 week low of $25.22.

BC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). BC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.25. Zacks Investment Research reports BC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.82%, compared to an industry average of -24.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.