Brunswick Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call Details

Brunswick Corporation reported its Q2 2025 financial results, with a conference call scheduled for today at 10 a.m. CT.

Brunswick Corporation announced its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 24, 2025. A full press release with detailed financial information is accessible on the company’s website and will also be filed with the SEC. The company will host a conference call at 10 a.m. CT to discuss the results, featuring key executives including CEO David M. Foulkes and CFO Ryan M. Gwillim. Interested participants can join via the specified phone numbers or listen online, with a replay available until July 31. Brunswick is a leader in marine recreation with over 60 brands and was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers for 2024. The company highlights its commitment to innovation and customer service while also noting the various risks that may affect future performance.

Potential Positives

The company continues to assert its position as a global leader in marine recreation, emphasizing its commitment to innovation and customer trust.

Brunswick was recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of America’s Best Large Employers for 2024, marking its sixth consecutive year of this achievement.

The company has received over 100 awards across various sectors for three years in a row, highlighting its industry standing and operational excellence.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements highlight significant risks and uncertainties, indicating potential vulnerabilities in Brunswick's business strategy and operational stability.



The company acknowledges numerous operational and economic risks, such as rising interest rates and supply chain disruptions, which could harm future performance.



The press release does not disclose specific financial results or figures, leaving stakeholders without essential information to assess the company's current financial health.

FAQ

What are Brunswick Corporation's Q2 2025 financial results?

The details of Brunswick Corporation's Q2 2025 financial results are available on their website and the SEC's site.

When is the Brunswick conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for July 24, 2025, at 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET.

How can I listen to the conference call?

You can listen via telephone at 877-900-9524 or online at www.brunswick.com/investors.

What is Brunswick Corporation known for?

Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in marine recreation, offering innovative products and services for boating enthusiasts.

How can I access the replay of the conference call?

The replay will be available until July 31, 2025, by calling 877-660-6853 or visiting the investor website.

$BC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.

$BC Insider Trading Activity

$BC insiders have traded $BC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN M GWILLIM (E.V.P. , CFO, CSO) sold 8,253 shares for an estimated $537,187

RANDALL S ALTMAN (SVP and Controller) sold 3,417 shares for an estimated $215,988

CHRISTOPHER F DEKKER (E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY) sold 2,092 shares for an estimated $122,319

BRENNA PREISSER (E.V.P. & President Boat Group) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $103,808

NANCY E COOPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 862 shares for an estimated $48,486.

$BC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $BC stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

$BC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $68.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Craig Kennison from Baird set a target price of $60.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Brandon Rolle from DA Davidson set a target price of $43.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Anna Glaessgen from Jefferies set a target price of $45.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Michael Swartz from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 04/14/2025

Full Release



METTAWA, Ill., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today, released its second quarter 2025 financial results. A complete and full-text financial results press release is available on the Company’s website at



https://ir.brunswick.com



. The results will also be available on the SEC’s website with the Form 8-K filing of the release at



http://goo.gl/wJQN1



.





The Company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. CT/ 11 a.m. ET, today, Thursday, July 24, 2025, hosted by David M. Foulkes, chief executive officer, Ryan M. Gwillim, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and chief strategy officer, and Stephen Weiland, senior vice president, finance and deputy CFO. A copy of the presentation to be used on this call will be available when the results are released as noted above.





The webcast can be accessed here:



https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=5aY81Md1







Security analysts and investors wishing to participate via telephone should call 877-900-9524 (No Password Needed). Callers outside of North America should call 412-902-0029 (No Password Needed) to be connected. These numbers can be accessed 15 minutes before the call begins, as well as during the call.





To listen via the Internet, go to www.brunswick.com/investors. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any audio software needed.





A replay of the conference call will be available through 1pm CST Thursday July 31, 2025, by calling 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 (Access ID: 13754870). The replay also will be available at



www.brunswick.com/investors



.







About Brunswick Corporation:







Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2024, Brunswick was named America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine for the sixth consecutive year in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the third straight year. For more information, visit



www.Brunswick.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Brunswick’s business and by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” "anticipate," "project," "position," “intend,” “target,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “believe,” “predict,” “outlook,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this news release. These risks include, but are not limited to: the effect of adverse general economic conditions, including rising interest rates, and the amount of disposable income consumers have available for discretionary spending; changes in currency exchange rates; fiscal and monetary policy changes; adverse capital market conditions; competitive pricing pressures; higher energy and fuel costs; managing our manufacturing footprint and operations; loss of key customers; international business risks, geopolitical tensions or conflicts, sanctions, embargoes, or other regulations; actual or anticipated increases in costs, disruptions of supply, or defects in raw materials, parts, or components we purchase from third parties; supplier manufacturing constraints, increased demand for shipping carriers, and transportation disruptions; adverse weather conditions, climate change events and other catastrophic event risks; our ability to develop new and innovative products and services at a competitive price; our ability to meet demand in a rapidly changing environment; absorbing fixed costs in production; public health emergencies or pandemics, risks associated with joint ventures that do not operate solely for our benefit; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plan and growth initiatives; attracting and retaining skilled labor, implementing succession plans for key leadership, and executing organizational and leadership changes; our ability to integrate acquisitions and the risk for associated disruption to our business; our ability to identify, complete, and integrate targeted acquisitions; the risk that restructuring or strategic divestitures will not provide business benefits; maintaining effective distribution; dealers and customers being able to access adequate financing; inventory reductions by dealers, retailers, or independent boat builders; requirements for us to repurchase inventory; risks related to the Freedom Boat Club franchise business model; outages, breaches, or other cybersecurity events regarding our technology systems, which have affected and could further affect manufacturing and business operations and could result in lost or stolen information and associated remediation costs; our ability to protect our brands and intellectual property; changes to trade policy and tariffs; an impairment to the value of goodwill and other assets; product liability, warranty, and other claims risks; legal, environmental, and other regulatory compliance, including increased costs, fines, and reputational risks; changes in income tax legislation or enforcement; managing our share repurchases; and risks associated with certain divisive shareholder activist actions.





Additional risk factors are included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023 and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Brunswick does not undertake any obligation to update them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.