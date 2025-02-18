Brunswick Corporation Achieves Record Sales and Awards at 2025 Miami International Boat Show

Brunswick Corporation showcased strong sales and new products at the 2025 Miami International Boat Show, receiving nine awards.

METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and its many industry-leading brands have concluded another successful and award-winning performance at the 2025 Miami International Boat Show. During the five-day event, the Company experienced strong sales from its premium boat brands, saw continued, substantial Mercury Marine outboard engine share growth, and debuted new, innovative products from across its divisions.





For the seventh consecutive year,



Mercury Marine



had the leading outboard motor share, accounting for nearly 58% of all outboards across the Show, an increase of almost four points versus prior year. Mercury accounted for 70% of all outboards in the on-water portion of the Show, a year-over-year increase of almost seven points. Mercury also launched its Single Engine Joystick with Thruster system at the Show, bringing the benefits of joystick control to a new class of boats.











Sea Ray’s



extraordinary show momentum continued in Miami where the Brand reported further increased unit sales versus the 2024 Miami Show, which represents a 25% increase over the 2023 Show and close to a 50% increase compared with the 2022 Show. Sea Ray’s larger boats were very well received this year in Miami with strong sales of boats over 32 feet.











Boston Whaler



also had a strong Show, with sales to US customers in-line with the Brand’s strong showing in 2024. Show sales to Latin American customers were softer than in 2024 due to the strong dollar.











Navico Group



remained a partner to the majority of exhibitors at the Miami Boat Show and reported strong interest in its new Simrad NSS 4 and B&G Zeus SR multi-function displays.











Flite



launched the Series 5 Fliteboard which incorporates



Flite Jet 2



, a new, highly-efficient jet propulsion system developed in collaboration with Mercury Marine, demonstrating another example of the synergies between Brunswick’s award-winning brands.











Brunswick received nine awards



at the show including four Consumer Satisfaction Index Awards and Five Neptune Awards for excellence in marketing.







“Miami was another strong show for our brands and teams,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Despite continued economic uncertainty, we've seen some encouraging signs from consumers and dealers at the early-season domestic and international boat shows enabled by our investments in innovative new products and our industry-leading global teams. Although overall show traffic appeared a little lighter this year compared with 2024, there seemed to be a higher proportion of serious buyers, although it’s clear that digitally nurtured sales are playing an increasing role.”







About Brunswick Corporation:







Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2024, Brunswick was named America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine for the sixth consecutive year in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the third straight year. For more information, visit



www.Brunswick.com





