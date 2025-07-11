Brunswick Corporation Achieves Recognition on TIME's 2025 List of America's Best Midsize Companies

Brunswick Corporation ranks 16th in Engineering and Manufacturing on TIME's 2025 Best Midsize Companies list, recognizing employee satisfaction and sustainability.

Brunswick Corporation has been recognized in TIME's 2025 list of America's Best Midsize Companies, achieving 16th place in the Engineering and Manufacturing category and 94th overall among 500 companies. This accolade highlights Brunswick's strong performance in employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency. CEO Dave Foulkes expressed pride in the recognition, emphasizing the company's commitment to innovation and a positive workplace culture. The selection process evaluated companies based on over 15 criteria, with Brunswick also recently earning honors such as Forbes' Most Trusted Companies and Newsweek's Greatest Workplace for Women. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick employs approximately 14,500 people worldwide and is a leader in marine technology with a diverse portfolio of brands and solutions.

Brunswick Corporation was recognized on TIME's list of America's Best Midsize Companies for 2025, ranking 16th in the Engineering and Manufacturing category and 94th overall, highlighting its excellence in the industry.

This recognition emphasizes Brunswick's strong performance in employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency, showcasing the company's commitment to its workforce and corporate responsibility.

The accolade complements several recent awards, including Forbes’ Inaugural List of America’s Most Trusted Companies and Newsweek’s 2025 America’s Greatest Workplace for Women, reinforcing Brunswick’s reputation as a leading employer.

Brunswick's consistent recognition across multiple award platforms demonstrates its innovative culture and resilience in the marine technology sector, strengthening brand image and investor confidence.

While Brunswick Corporation received recognition for employee satisfaction, the reliance on third-party rankings may raise concerns about the objectivity and long-term reliability of the company's reputation in the marketplace.

The press release emphasizes awards and recognition, which could imply that the company may be more focused on accolades rather than addressing potential underlying challenges or areas for improvement within its business operations.

The lack of detailed financial metrics or specific initiatives related to their commitment to sustainability may lead to skepticism regarding the sincerity or depth of their claims about "sustainability transparency."

What recognition did Brunswick Corporation receive in 2025?

Brunswick Corporation was recognized on TIME's list of America's Best Midsize Companies, ranking 16th in Engineering and Manufacturing and 94th overall.

What are the focus areas for Brunswick's recognition?

The recognition reflects Brunswick's exceptional performance in employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency.

Who commented on this recognition?

Brunswick Corporation CEO Dave Foulkes expressed honor in being named to TIME's list, highlighting the strength of their workforce and culture.

How many criteria were used for the selection process?

The selection process involved evaluating companies on more than 15 different criteria, ensuring a thorough assessment.

Where can I learn more about Brunswick's employee culture?

You can learn about Brunswick's commitment to employee culture by visiting their careers website at https://www.brunswick.com/careers/culture-benefits.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

METTAWA, Ill., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation, (NYSE:BC), the world’s leading marine technology company, has been recognized on TIME's list of America's Best Midsize Companies for 2025. Of the 500 companies recognized, Brunswick ranked 16th within the Engineering and Manufacturing category and 94th overall. This award reflects Brunswick’s exceptional performance in three focus areas: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency.





“We are honored to once again be named to TIME’s prestigious list of America’s Best Midsize Companies,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “This recognition is a testament to the strength of our people and the culture we’ve built — one that thrives on innovation, resilience, and a relentless drive to move our industry forward. What makes this recognition especially meaningful is its focus on the three pillars that define who we are: our talented global workforce, our strong financial foundation, and our unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability.”





The selection process involved evaluating companies on more than 15 different criteria. All companies considered are based in the United States and have revenue ranging from $100 million to $10 billion in 2023 and 2024.





This accolade adds to several recent awards received by Brunswick reflecting a consistent focus on providing an exceptional workplace experience, including Forbes’ Inaugural List of America’s Most Trusted Companies and Newsweek’s 2025 America’s Greatest Workplace for Women.





To view the full ranking of TIME’s America’s Best Midsize Companies, click



here



. To learn more about Brunswick’s commitment to employee culture, visit:



https://www.brunswick.com/careers/culture-benefits



.















About Brunswick Corporation:







Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2024, Brunswick was named America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine for the sixth consecutive year in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the third straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.



