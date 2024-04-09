Brunswick Corp.'s 6.375% Senior Notes due 2049 Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brunswick Corp.'s 6.375% Senior Notes due 2049 (Symbol: BC.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $24.36 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 19.42% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BC.PRC was trading at a 1.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.23% in the "Consumer Goods" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BC.PRC shares, versus BC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BC.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Brunswick Corp.'s 6.375% Senior Notes due 2049:

In Tuesday trading, Brunswick Corp.'s 6.375% Senior Notes due 2049 (Symbol: BC.PRC) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BC) are up about 0.1%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.