Brunswick Corp.'s 6.375% Senior Notes due 2049 Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brunswick Corp.'s 6.375% Senior Notes due 2049 (Symbol: BC.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $24.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.20% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BC.PRC was trading at a 0.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.42% in the "Consumer Goods" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BC.PRC shares, versus BC:
Below is a dividend history chart for BC.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Brunswick Corp.'s 6.375% Senior Notes due 2049:
In Thursday trading, Brunswick Corp.'s 6.375% Senior Notes due 2049 (Symbol: BC.PRC) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BC) are off about 2.5%.
Also see: ETFs Holding SZMK
FAST Price Target
Funds Holding XLBC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.