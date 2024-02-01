Brunswick Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corp. (BC) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $71.0 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $140.3 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Brunswick Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $141.9 million or $1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.9% to $1.36 billion from $1.58 billion last year.

Brunswick Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $71.0 Mln. vs. $140.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.03 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.65 -Revenue (Q4): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.

