Brunswick Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corp. (BC) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $143.1 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $137.9 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Brunswick Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $221.1 million or $2.07 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $1.427 billion from $1.233 billion last year.

Brunswick Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $221.1 Mln. vs. $202.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.07 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q3): $1.427 Bln vs. $1.233 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Approx. $8.15 Full year revenue guidance: Approx. $5.8 bln

