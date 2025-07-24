Brunswick Corp. Reveals Drop In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corp. (BC) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $59.3 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $100.0 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $1.447 billion from $1.443 billion last year.

Brunswick Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $59.3 Mln. vs. $100.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $1.447 Bln vs. $1.443 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.