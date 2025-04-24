Brunswick Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corp. (BC) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $20.2 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $68.0 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brunswick Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $72.1 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.5% to $1.221 billion from $1.365 billion last year.

Brunswick Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.2 Mln. vs. $68.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $1.221 Bln vs. $1.365 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.1 - $1.3 Bln Next quarter revenue guidance: $0.80 - $1.10 Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 - $4.00 Full year revenue guidance: $5.0 - $5.4 Bln

