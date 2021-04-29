Brunswick Boosts FY21 Outlook; Guides FY22 EPS Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Brunswick Corp. (BC) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance range for the full-year 2021. It also provided revenue growth guidance for the second quarter and initiated earnings outlook for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.30 to $7.60 per share on net sales between $5.4 billion and $5.6 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $6.00 to $6.40 per share on net sales between $4.75 billion and $5.00 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.44 per share on net sales of $5.05 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company also expects second quarter revenue to increase about 50 percent over last year. Analysts expect revenues to increase 32.3 percent to $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.25 to $8.75 per share. The Street is currently looking for earnings of $7.16 per share for fiscal 2022.

