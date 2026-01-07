Brunswick (BC) Soars 10.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Brunswick (BC) shares ended the last trading session 10.6% higher at $83.65. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Brunswick shares appreciated after Jefferies' upgrade, which lifted the price target and signaled improving fundamentals, per media reports. Optimism around Brunswick’s disciplined inventory management, cost-reduction initiatives, and margin recovery potential is likely to have further fueled buying momentum.

This boat and sporting goods company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +150%. Revenues are expected to be $1.23 billion, up 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Brunswick, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Brunswick is part of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Pool Corp. (POOL), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.3% higher at $239.38. POOL has returned -0.3% in the past month.

For Pool Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.99. This represents a change of +2.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Pool Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

