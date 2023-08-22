Brunswick (BC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.68, changing hands as low as $79.94 per share. Brunswick Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BC's low point in its 52 week range is $64.55 per share, with $93.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.03.

