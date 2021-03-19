Brunswick (BC) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Brunswick (BC) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. BC surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Shares of BC have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 12.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that BC could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider BC's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 11 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on BC for more gains in the near future.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Brunswick Corporation (BC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.