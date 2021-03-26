Brunswick (BC) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Brunswick (BC) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, BC broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

BC has rallied 6% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests BC could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account BC's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 11 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch BC for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Brunswick Corporation (BC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.