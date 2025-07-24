Brunswick Backs Midpoint Of Prior FY25 Outlook Range - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, recreation products maker Brunswick Corp. (BC) provided its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the third quarter and maintains the midpoint of the prior outlook range for the full-year 2025.

For the third quarter, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.75 to $0.90 per share on net sales between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.12 per share on net sales of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings of approximately $3.25 per share on net sales of approximately $5.2 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $2.50 to $4.00 per share on net sales between $5.0 billion and $5.4 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $3.31 per share on net sales of $5.09 billion for the year.

