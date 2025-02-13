News & Insights

Markets
BC

Brunswick Appoints David Foulkes As Chairman

February 13, 2025 — 05:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corporation (BC) said on Thursday that it has appointed its Chief Executive Officer, David M. Foulkes, as Chairman of the Board with effect from March 1. Despite this new appointment, Foulkes will continue to serve in his current role as CEO.

Foulkes was appointed as CEO of Brunswick in 2019. Earlier, he served as President of Brunswick Consumer Solutions as well as Brunswick's Chief Technology Officer.

Foulkes joined Brunswick in 2007 and led Mercury Marine's product development for ten years as well as leading the Mercury Racing business.

Non-Executive Board Chair Nancy E. Cooper will remain on the Board, while current Board member David E. Everitt will assume the role of Lead Independent Director.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.