Bruno Stein of Global X ETFs Discusses Joining Global X ETFs and the Opportunity for ETFs and ETF BDRs in Brazil on ETF TV

Global X ETFs and Mirae Asset Global Investments have been in the news a lot recently. Announcing:

The acquisition of ETF Securities in Australia.

Being selected by the Colombian Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, in cooperation with the World Bank, as manager of the "Fondo Bursátil de Deuda Pública Colombiana" ("Colombian Public Debt Stock ETF"). The fund will be Colombia's first fixed income ETF.

Hiring you as the head of Brazil.

The global ETFs industry gathered net inflows of US$80.28 billion during May 2022, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$417.87 billion. During May, assets invested globally in the ETFs industry increased by 1.0%, from US$9.36 trillion at the end of April to US$9.46 trillion, according to ETFGI's May 2022 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. Read more: https://bit.ly/3biNXvY

The ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows of US$1.87 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$68.69 billion. During the month, assets invested in the European ETFs industry increased by 0.05%, from US$1.48 trillion at the end of April to US$1.48 trillion, according to ETFGI's May 2022 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. Read more: https://bit.ly/39RbUKw



