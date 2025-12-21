Stocks
Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (BCUCY) Price Target Decreased by 14.54% to 26.26

December 21, 2025

The average one-year price target for Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BCUCY) has been revised to $26.26 / share. This is a decrease of 14.54% from the prior estimate of $30.73 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$2.61 to a high of $44.01 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 47.48% from the latest reported closing price of $50.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCUCY is 0.25%, an increase of 24.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 1,504K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BDFFX - BARON DISCOVERY FUND holds 1,500K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares , representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCUCY by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCUCY by 86.25% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 1K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares.

