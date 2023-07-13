Brunello Cucinelli lifts 2023 sale guidance after revenues jump

Fixes headline to read "sales guidance"

MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli BCU.MI raised its 2023 sales guidance for the second time this year on Thursday after posting a 27.5% jump in revenues in the second quarter, boosted by a strong growth in the Americas.

The brand, best known for its cashmere clothing, sees revenue growth of between 17% and 19% for this year, which compares with a previous estimate of around 15%.

Second quarter revenues totalled 278.6 million euros, which compares with analysts' expectations of 276 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

The company raised its revenue guidance to 15% growth in March, from an earlier target of 12%.

