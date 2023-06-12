Brunei LNG says plant shut down unexpectedly

Adds background, details to story from June 12

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - Brunei LNG's plant was shut down unexpectedly on Monday as the company investigates black smoke and flaring at the site.

The plant has capacity of 7.2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year.

"Black smoke and flaring can be seen and noise can be heard," the company said in a notification on its website, adding that there was no danger to the public.

"The potential root causes are still being investigated and a comprehensive restart plan has been developed and executed," the company said.

It did not say how long the plant would be shut. The focus is on restoring plant operations safely, it said.

Brunei LNG is 50% owned by the government of Brunei, and the rest is split equally between Japan's Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T and Shell SHEL.L.

A Mitsubishi spokesperson said the Japanese company has been informed that the Brunei plant had shut down. Shell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, Brunei LNG signed a contract to supply LNG to Japan Petroleum Exploration 1662.T from April, but did not renew a contract with Tokyo Gas 9531.T that expired in March.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney in London, Emily Chow in Singapore and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by David Goodman and Tom Hogue)

