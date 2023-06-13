Brunei LNG plant expected to restart Tuesday after unexpected shutdown -source

Updates with background, details

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Brunei LNG's plant, which was shut down unexpectedly on Monday, is likely to resume production on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Brunei LNG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Its plant, which has a capacity of 7.2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, was shut down on Monday as the company investigated black smoke and flaring at the site, Brunei LNG said in a statement on Monday.

It did not say how long the plant would be shut for, or the reason why, stressing that the focus was on restoring plant operations safely.

Brunei LNG is 50% owned by the government of Brunei, and the rest is split equally between Japan's Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T and Shell SHEL.L.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by Jason Neely)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com))

