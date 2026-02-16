Bruker's Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Margins Contract, Stock Down

Bruker Corporation BRKR delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 59 cents for the fourth quarter of 2025, down 22.4% year over year. The figure also fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.2%.

The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of purchased intangibles, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs, among others.

GAAP EPS was 10 cents compared with 9 cents in the year-ago period.

For the full year, adjusted earnings were $1.83 per share, down 24.1% from the year-ago period’s levels.

BRKR’s Revenues

Bruker's fourth-quarter revenues were $977.2 million, down 0.2% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.12%.

Excluding the 0.8% growth from acquisitions and a 4.1% positive impact of foreign currency rates, revenues decreased organically by 5.1%.

Total revenues for 2025 were $3.44 billion, reflecting a 2.1% rise from the year-ago period’s levels.

Following the Feb. 12 announcement, shares of BRKR fell 2.7%, closing at $36.51 on Friday.

Detailed Analysis of Bruker’s Q4 Revenues

On a geographic basis, the United States witnessed a 13.8% year-over-year decrease in revenues to $225 million. Europe revenues increased 1% year over year to $377 million, while Asia Pacific revenues rose 8.3% to $301.2 million. The Other category’s revenues jumped 9.6% year over year to $74 million.

Bruker Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bruker Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bruker Corporation Quote

Bruker reports results through four segments — Bruker Scientific Instruments (“BSI”) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO and the Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (“BEST”)

Revenues in the BSI BioSpin segment fell 2% to $267 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. BSI CALID’s revenues rose 3.4% year over year to $331.6 million. BSI NANO revenues dropped 3.1% to $309.1 million. The BEST segment’s revenues were $71.5 million, down 0.8% year over year.

Bruker’s Q4 Margin Performance

Bruker’s gross profit dropped 8.9% to $449.2 million. The gross margin contracted 439 basis points (bps) to 46% on an 8.6% rise in the cost of revenues.

SG&A expenses were almost flat at $247.2 million. R&D expenses decreased 4.6% year over year to $99.6 million.

The adjusted operating profit was $102.4 million, down 27.7% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The adjusted operating margin contracted 398 basis points (bps) to 10.5%.

BRKR’s Financial Position

Bruker exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $298.8 million compared with $183.4 million at the end of 2024.

The total long-term debt (including the current portion) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.87 billion, up from $2.09 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

The cumulative net cash flow from operating activities was $229.8 million compared with $190 million at the end of 2024.

BRKR’s 2026 Guidance

Bruker initiated guidance for full-year 2026. The company expects revenues between $3.57 and $3.60 billion, implying 4% to 5% year-over-year reported revenue growth. Adjusted EPS is projected in the range of $2.10-$2.15, calling for an increase of 15% to 17% year over year.

Our Take on Bruker

Bruker ended the fourth quarter of 2025 on a mixed note, with earnings missing estimates and revenues beating. The company’s margins were impacted by lower volume, unfavorable mix, tariffs and strong currency headwinds. In BSI BioSpin, strong 2025 revenue growth in Chemspeed lab automation was more than offset by declines in NMR instrumentation. The company’s full-year margins and EPS were down year over year as a result of dilution from strategic acquisitions that closed in the first half of 2024, volume deleverage, and strong currency and tariff headwinds. Biopharma revenues were also weak from soft bookings in the first half of 2025.

On a promising note, Bruker’s innovation engine continued to shine in 2025, with many of the recent launches already seeing strong initial demand. Management noted that BEST, which weighed on overall revenue growth in 2025, should become a positive contributor in 2026 after securing major multi-year agreements exceeding more than $500 million.

BRKR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BRKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Cardinal Health CAH and Align Technology ALGN.

Intuitive Surgical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.53, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.24%.

Cardinal Health,carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, posted a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has a long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.6% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

Align Technology,carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.29, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1%. Revenues of $1.05 billion outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3%.

ALGN has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.1% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 6.16%.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.