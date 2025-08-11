Bruker's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Stock Tumbles, Margins Contract

Bruker Corporation BRKR delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 32 cents for the second quarter of 2025, down 38.5% year over year. The figure fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.03%.

The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of purchased intangibles, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs, among others.

GAAP EPS was 5 cents, in line with the year-ago period’s figure.

BRKR’s Q2 Revenues

Bruker's second-quarter revenues were $797.4 million, down 0.4% year over year. However, the figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.11%.

Excluding the positive impacts of 3.7% from acquisitions and a 2.9% favorable impact of foreign currency rates, the company’s organic revenues decreased 7%.

Following the Aug. 4 announcement, shares of BRKR fell 7.6% to close at $32.07 on the Aug. 5 session.

BRKR’s Q2 Revenues by Geography

On a geographic basis, U.S. revenues fell 8.5% year over year to $222.9 million.

Europe revenues decreased 1.2% year over year to $272.5 million, while Asia Pacific revenues rose 6.8% to $242.1 million.

Bruker Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bruker Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bruker Corporation Quote

The Other category’s revenues increased 9.7% year over year to $59.9 million.

BRKR’s Q2 Segmental Analysis

Bruker reports results under two segments — BSI (comprising BioSpin, CALID and Nano) and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (“BEST”).

Revenues in the BSI segment fell 0.3% to $733.2 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Within the segment, BioSpin Group’s revenues dropped 10.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $195.3 million. The decline was led by weaker demand in the biopharma and industrial markets for life science instruments.

CALID’s revenues rose 7.6% year over year to $285.8 million, mainly due to increased contributions from prior-year acquisitions.

Revenues from the NANO group dipped slightly by 0.2% to $252.1 million.

The BEST segment’s revenues were $66.3 million, down 4.1% year over year. The decrease was due to softness in the clinical MRI market, as well as a strong prior-year comparison for the Research Instruments business.

Bruker’s Q2 Margin Performance

Bruker’s gross profit fell 6.9% to $357.9 million. The gross margin contracted 315 basis points (bps) to 44.9% on a 5.6% rise in the cost of revenues.

SG&A expenses rose 4.5% to $231.4 million. R&D expenses went up 8.7% year over year to $100.2 million. Adjusted operating expenses of $331.6 million increased 5.8% year over year.

The adjusted operating profit was $26.3 million, down 63% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Meanwhile, the adjusted operating margin contracted 558 basis points (bps) to 3.2%.

BRKR’s Financial Position

Bruker exited the second quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $92 million compared with $184.2 million at the end of the first quarter.

The total long-term debt (including the current portion) at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was $2.44 billion compared with $2.11 billion at the first-quarter end.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities was $127.5 million compared to a cash inflow of $1.1 million during last year’s comparable period.

BRKR’s 2025 Guidance

The company has lowered its financial guidance for full-year 2025, as it awaits greater clarity on U.S. academic funding trends, China stimulus, finalized tariffs, and the timing of a recovery in biopharma drug discovery and industrial research instruments demand.

Bruker now expects revenues in the range of $3.43-$3.50 billion (earlier $3.48 and $3.55 billion), suggesting approximately 2% to 4% year-over-year reported revenue growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.46 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the year is expected in the range of $1.95-$2.05 (previously $2.40-$2.48) compared with $2.41 in 2024. The consensus estimate for EPS is pegged at $2.12.

Our Take on Bruker

Bruker delivered both earnings and revenues missing estimates in the second quarter of 2025. Both metrics were also down on a year-over-year basis as the company faced challenging demand conditions in the U.S. academic market, as well as in biopharma and industrial markets. Tariffs and currency headwinds outweighed Bruker’s mitigating price, supply chain and cost actions in the second quarter. The contraction of both margins and dismal 2025 guidance are also discouraging.

Meanwhile, Bruker has announced a significantly expanded cost savings initiative that is expected to reduce its annual costs by $100 million-$120 million for fiscal year 2026. These major cost reductions affect all parts of its business, from supply chain and manufacturing to its commercial operations and investments.

BRKR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BRKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Medpace Holdings MEDP, GeneDx Holdings WGS and Boston Scientific BSX.

Medpace Holdings, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a second-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.1, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.33%. Revenues of $603.3 million topped the consensus mark by 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MEDP has a historical five-year earnings growth rate of 30.9% compared with the S&P 500 composite’s 10.1% growth. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.87%.

GeneDx Holdings, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, posted a second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 50 cents, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a remarkable 400%. Revenues of $102.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.24%.

WGS has an estimated earnings growth rate of 79.6% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 18.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 231.40%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%.

BSX has a historical five-year earnings growth rate of 13.3% compared with the industry’s 2.7% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.11%.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.