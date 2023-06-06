Bruker's (BRKR) Latest Workflows to Aid Applied Markets

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently highlighted its commitment to developing novel technology and improved mass spec workflows for applied markets at the 71st ASMS meeting. The company introduced a mass spectrometer, EVOQ DART-TQ+, the impact II VIP ESI-TOF (time of flight) system and TargetScreener 4D software.

The latest developments are expected to cater to the applied markets’ requirements of robustness, ease of use and the highest confidence in food/beverage, forensic/toxicology, industrial and environmental analysis.

More About the Recent Launches

Bruker’s unique triple-quad (TQ) mass spectrometer — EVOQ DART-TQ+ — is a high-performance workhorse that enables a straightforward routine analysis from simplified tuning and method development through data analysis and report generation for improved efficiency and productivity. The device features the first and fully integrated DART (Direct Analysis in Real Time) ionization source.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The impact II VIP high-resolution QTOF mass spectrometer with the novel VIP-HESI source, is built on the proven reliability of the impact QTOF series. The new technical innovations enhance the sensitivity of the impact II VIP in Full-Sensitivity High-Resolution mode. The device is likely to deliver ultimate sensitivity for comprehensive screening and quantitation tasks.

Bruker implemented TargetScreener 4D, bringing the power of TIMS (trapped ion mobility spectrometry) to analyte screening and quantitation. Backed by more than 2,400 measured and predicted analyte CCS (collision cross section) values, TargetScreener 4D provides ultimate confidence in highly selective LC-TIMS-QTOF compound quantitation with even more reliable identification.

Per a representative at Bruker, with the world’s first fully integrated DART-TQ-MS system, the company is pioneering chromatography-free workflows for applied markets and point-of-need mass spec applications.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global mass spectrometry market size was valued at $5.26 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% up to 2030.

Recent Developments

Earlier in May 2023, Bruker announced the completion of the acquisition of ZONTAL Inc. This buyout strengthens Bruker BioSpin’s Integrated Data Solutions software division, which includes Mestrelab Research, Arxspan and Optimal.

At the 2023 ENC (Experimental Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Conference) held in April, Bruker announced innovations for NMR spectroscopy in life science, pharma and cleantech research to enable discoveries in functional structural biology, drug discovery, and battery research.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Bruker has mostly outperformed its industry. Shares of BRKR have increased 10.3% against the industry’s decline of 11.3%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Bruker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Penumbra PEN, Lantheus LNTH and Neuronetics STIM. While Penumbra and Lantheus each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Neuronetics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Penumbra’s stock has risen 130% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Penumbra’s earnings per share (EPS) has increased from $1.47 to $1.56 for 2023 and from $2.51 to $2.56 for 2024 in the past 30 days.

PEN’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 109.42%. In the last reported quarter, the company registered an earnings surprise of 109.09%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lantheus’ 2023 EPS has increased from $4.98 to $5.60 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have improved 25% in the past year against the industry’s 31.1% decline.

LNTH’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.77%. In the last reported quarter, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 13.95%.

Estimates for Neuronetics’ loss per share have narrowed from $1.32 to $1.29 for 2023 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have declined 12% in the past year compared with the industry’s 2.6% growth.

STIM’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.61%. In the last reported quarter, Neuronetics delivered an earnings surprise of 2.56%.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.