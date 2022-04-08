Bruker's (BRKR) Buyout to Expand Mass Spectrometry Prospects

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently acquired IonSense Inc. -- the innovator of ambient DART (Direct Analysis in Real Time) ionization technology. This agreement will utilize Bruker’s strong presence and reputation in analytical instrumentation as well as investments in IonSense to bring the latter’s enabling technology to a larger customer base soon.

It is worth noting that DART is a unique ionization source that analyzes a wide range of particles (including solids, liquids and gases) without requiring any sample chromatography before MS analysis. This eliminates a time-consuming step, allowing users to quickly identify samples, including those failing to ionize well with other techniques, at the point of need (PoN).

The latest agreement gives IonSense the financial investments it requires to accelerate the development of the DART ionization source technology and expand its efforts in creating applications for the applied markets, including food analysis and forensics.

Strategic Benefits of the Buyout

Per Bruker’s management, mass spectrometry has huge potential in a broader range of markets than it was previously recognized for. The company’s financial commitment to DART will eventually provide more individuals with access to the power of mass spectrometry for today’s analytical challenges.



Meanwhile, management at IonSense anticipates that this merger will speed up the development of DART MS and properly resource robust applications development programs. DART will be used to help mass spectrometers operate better outside their usual LC and GC workflows. IonSense remains committed to continuing the sales of its DART sources for use with all vendors’ mass spectrometers.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in MarketsandMarkets, the mass spectrometry market is expected to see a CAGR of 6.5% during 2020-2025. Factors such as rising expenditure on pharmaceutical R&D worldwide, government regulations on drug safety and increased focus on the quality of food products, among other factors, are likely to fuel market growth.

Given the market prospects, Bruker’s latest acquisition of IonSense seems well-timed.

Notable Developments

In April 2022, Bruker announced the acquisition of Optimal Industrial Automation and Technologies -- a provider of pharma and biopharma process analytical technology (PAT). The acquisition is intended to strengthen Bruker as a key software and solutions provider for small molecule, biologics and new drug modalities pharma companies. This buyout is likely to fortify Bruker’s BioSpin business.

In March 2022, Bruker’s company, Canopy Biosciences, announced the commercial launch of the CellScape system. It is the next generation in ChipCytometry instrumentation, advancing the cutting-edge for quantitative in situ spatial phenotyping. The novel benchtop CellScape system builds on the primary strengths of ZellScannerONE, the original ChipCytometry instrument.

In the same month, the company collaborated with Newomics Inc. on a novel liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC–MS) platform for drug discovery in the Pharma/Biopharma industry and research institutions. Both companies have reached an agreement to co-market Newomics’ Microflow-nanospray Electrospray Ionization (MnESI) product line alongside Bruker’s maxis II and timsTOF Pro 2 mass spectrometers.

Share Price Performance

The stock has underperformed its industry over the past year. It has declined 4.7% against the industry’s growth of 5.1%.

