Bruker's (BRKR) Balanced Segmental Growth, Innovation Aid

Bruker BRKR continues to grow, banking on its fundamental commitment to innovate high-value solutions and the ongoing portfolio transformation. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) currently.

Bruker’s CALID Group has been making decent progress lately, primarily because of the strong demand for differentiated instruments. The group is benefiting from sustained growth in the mass spectrometry business, including FT-IR, Near IR and Raman molecular spectroscopy product lines. Bruker’s timsTOF platform continues its adoption in 4D proteomics, epiproteomics and multiomics.

In 2023, the segment delivered strong high-teens percentage organic growth. During the year, the company launched timsTOF Ultra, which provides market-leading sensitivity and throughput with expanded peptide coverage and more accurate quantitation in unbiased 4D single-cell cell lines and tissue proteomics. More enhancements were announced for timsTOF methods, consumables and software for the next-generation unbiased high-fidelity 4D proteomics and 4D multiomics.

In addition, Bruker became a majority investor in the Swiss startup company MIRO Analytical AG, complementing the gas-analysis spectroscopy portfolio in the company’s Optics division with fast, compact, highest-precision Quantum Cascade Laser multi-trace gas analyzers.

Bruker Corporation Price

Bruker Corporation price | Bruker Corporation Quote

Bruker Scientific Instruments’ ("BSI") NANO microelectronics and semiconmetrology tools boomed with strong bookings and a strong backlog. As a group, revenues continue to be driven by the strength of end markets, including academic, government and industrial. The artificial intelligence megatrend is a key factor driving the success of semiconductor metrology and advanced packaging tools. Throughout 2023, the NANO surface division and advanced X-ray delivered strong revenue growth.



Bruker NANO Life Science fluorescence microscopy is gaining from product innovation and research demand and also includes a strong contribution from the 2022 acquisition of the Inscopix neuroscience research tools. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the company introduced Hysitron TI 990 TriboIndenter with superior levels of performance, automation and productivity in nanomechanical testing. The system features enhancements such as new measurement modes, 2X faster testing throughput and a larger 200mm x 300mm testing area.



Bruker earlier acquired the renowned functional cell biology company, PhenomeX (presently Bruker Cellular Analysis division), whose platforms are highly complementary to the company’s existing cellular and sub-cellular analysis tools. The deal expands Bruker’s footprint in translational research, clinical research and biopharma and also helps its Project Accelerate 2.0 initiative. The company is currently working on rightsizing the business and optimizing cost structures.

On the flip side, Bruker generates a substantial portion of its revenues in the international markets, primarily in Germany and other countries in the European Union, Switzerland and Japan. As a result, currency fluctuations continue to result in foreign currency transaction losses at the company. In addition, currency fluctuations could cause the price of Bruker’s products to be less competitive than its principal competitors' offerings.



In the fourth quarter of 2023, the non-GAAP gross margin performance was affected by foreign exchange fluctuations. This is expected to have been a headwind for Bruker in the first quarter of 2024 as well, leading to a softer operating margin forecast.

Further, many of the countries in which Bruker operates, including the United States, Russia, and certain European nations, have experienced and continue to face uncertain economic conditions. Any company conducting business in these nations tends to be impacted by unfavorable changes in economic or political conditions herein, including adverse changes in interest rates or tax rates, volatile financial and commodity markets, contraction in the availability of credit in the marketplace and changes in capital spending patterns.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX, Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, and Ecolab Inc. ECL.

IDEXX, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.6%. IDXX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

IDEXX’s shares have gained 2.9% compared with the industry’s 3.9% rise in the past year.

BD, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 9.4%. BDX’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, with the average being 4.6%.

BD has lost 11.1% against the industry’s 4.9% rise in the past year.

Ecolab, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.3%. ECL’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 1.7%.

Ecolab’s shares have rallied 33.8% against the industry’s 9.3% decline in the past year.

