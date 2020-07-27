Bruker Unveils FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 Plus PCR Test To Detect COVID-19 Infections In Europe

(RTTNews) - Bruker Corp.(BRKR), a manufacturer of scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions, announced Monday the launch of the FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 plus next-generation 6-plex PCR assay for the highly specific detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.

The second generation FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 plus assay is CE-IVD labelled according to the European IVD Directive.

The company noted that the advanced CV19 infection assay showed 100% sensitivity and 100% specificity in two clinical trials involving approximately ninety CV19 positive patients and over 100 CV19 negative individuals.

Actual clinical results may be lower, as all PCR tests depend on properly timed and executed nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal sampling, it said.

The kit includes all necessary reagents to produce up to 96 results in under two hours. It is validated for use on Bruker's GenoXtract automated nucleic acid extraction devices with associated extraction kits.

The FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 plus assay can also be used with the company's novel, high-precision FluoroCycler XT real-time PCR system or alternatively with other commonly available real-time thermocyclers.

