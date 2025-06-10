Bruker Stock Set to Gain From Acquisition of Austria's biocrates

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently announced the acquisition of biocrates life sciences ag, a global leader in mass spectrometry (MS)-based quantitative metabolite analysis based in Innsbruck, Austria. However, the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The latest development reflects the two companies’ shared passion for multiomics technologies. Biocrates has long been focused on supporting and innovating across multiple MS technologies and vendors, and joining Bruker is expected to scale its impact.

BRKR Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Since the June 3 announcement, shares of Bruker have risen 4.8%, finishing yesterday’s session at $39.21. Multiomics represents the foundation for the future of life sciences, biopharma R&D and clinical research, and biocrates adds key metabolomics solutions to the Bruker portfolio. The company can now support customers with a truly integrated multiomics approach through its services, software and kits for high-end proteomics and metabolomics. Accordingly, this should continue to boost the market sentiment surrounding BRKR stock.

Bruker has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion. Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s 2025 earnings are expected to increase 1.7%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings beat of 0.5%.

Significance of BRKR’s New Acquisition

The acquisition of biocrates further enhances Bruker’s MS-based metabolomics solutions. The biocrates kits cover more than 1,000+ metabolites from more than 40 metabolite classes, and the biocrates metabolomics technology platform integrates advanced sample preparation, metabolite identification and data analysis. Researchers worldwide rely on their flagship kits, such as MxP Quant 1000, to transform metabolic data from diverse tissues and sample types into clearer biomarkers, accelerate drug development and more precise healthcare.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The acquisition also supports Bruker’s expansion into multiomics solutions, including instruments, reagents, software and research services, building on the prior acquisitions of proteomics kits, software and services companies PreOmics and Biognosys.

Industry Prospects Favoring Bruker Stock

Per a research report, the global metabolomics services market is estimated to be valued at $3.2 billion in 2025 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% through 2032. The market’s growth is being led by growing applications of metabolomics in personalized medicines, drug discovery and development, biomarker discovery, nutrigenomics, and other fields such as toxicology and cancer. The rising R&D investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies also contribute.

More Updates From Bruker

At the 73rd Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, Bruker announced significant advances in ultra-high sensitivity 4D-Proteomics with the introduction of the timsUltra AIP mass spectrometer. The breakthrough Athena Ion Processor technology further enhances the extreme sensitivity of timsTOF UltraPASEF methods for key biological and clinical research problems with very low sample amounts.

BRKR Stock Price Performance

Over the past three months, Bruker shares have declined 13.9% compared with the industry’s 14.3% fall.

BRKR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Bruker currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

