Bruker Stock May Benefit Following Its Investment in Ridom GmbH

At the ESCMID Global 2025 conference, Bruker Corporation’s BRKR Microbiology and Infection Diagnostics division has announced the expansion of its microbiology solutions into Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) applications, with new, research-use-only NGS-based solutions in epidemiology and hospital-acquired infection (HAI) tracing. The company has entered into a strategic collaboration with Germany-based Ridom GmbH for NGS bioinformatics applications in microbiology and infectious disease testing.

Ridom is known to be profitable. However, the financial details of the investment were not disclosed.

BRKR Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Following the announcement on April 11, shares of Bruker have gained 1.8%, finishing yesterday’s session at $38.76. The company remains committed to bringing innovations to microbiology since the introduction of MALDI Biotyper for fast, near-universal microbial identification from cultures. The latest novel, research-use-only combination of the IR Biotyper for rapid, cost-effective and strain-specific detection or rule-out of hospital outbreaks, together with NGS reflex testing for genomic interpretation with SeqSphere+, marks a unique triage offering for epidemiology and healthcare-acquired infection tracing. Accordingly, this should also boost the market sentiment surrounding the BRKR stock.

Bruker has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion. Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s 2025 earnings are expected to increase by 9.9%. In the trailing four quarters, it has delivered an average earnings beat of 3.7%.

Significance of BRKR’s New Investment

Radom’s NGS bioinformatics software, SeqSphere+, is designed for genomic bacterial strain differentiation, multilocus sequence typing (MLST), core genome MLST, phylogenetic analysis and real-time clonal and plasmid transmission detection. SeqSphere+ can handle data from various NGS instrument platforms.



The new genomic analysis capabilities are immediately beneficial in hospital hygiene and epidemiological analysis by combining complementary, rapid first-line testing with the cost-effective, short time-to-result IR Biotyper for the detection and rule-out of HAI outbreaks, followed by reflex testing on selected samples by NGS for in-depth phylogenetic analysis. Similarly, important samples can be sequenced after species identification with the MALDI Biotyper to gain genomic insights.

Industry Prospects Favoring Bruker Stock

Per a research report, the global HAI diagnostics market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 8% through 2032. With healthcare facilities increasingly prioritizing infection control practices to prevent and reduce hospital-acquired infection rates, this has led to the adoption of advanced diagnostics for early detection and surveillance of HAIs, facilitating precise intervention and prevention strategies. Furthermore, molecular diagnostics, such as PCR and NGS, have improved the sensitivity and specificity of HAI detection.

Other Developments in Bruker

Last week, the company announced the successful development and testing of the world’s first high-resolution 1.3 GHz NMR spectrometer with a stable, standard-bore 54 mm superconducting magnet. Unveiled at the Joint ENC-ISMAR Conference 2025, the new 1.3 GHz NMR spectrometer offers unprecedented resolution and sensitivity, enabling scientists to study complex biomolecular systems and advanced materials in greater detail.

BRKR Stock Price Performance

Over the past three months, Bruker shares have lost 32.6% compared to the industry’s 33.4% fall.

BRKR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Bruker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space include Veracyte VCYT, Insulet PODD and Abbott ABT. Each of these carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Estimates for Veracyte’s 2025 EPS have jumped 6.9% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have risen 49.5% in the past year against the industry’s 11.3% fall. Its earnings yield of 3.8% compares to the industry’s -3.6% yield. VCYT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 515.9%.

Insulet shares have rallied 43.5% in the past year. The company has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 25.9% compared to the industry’s 16.5% growth. PODD’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 27.5%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 9.5%.

Estimates for Abbott’s 2025 EPS have remained constant at $5.15 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 14.1% in the past year compared to the industry’s 1.5% growth. It has an earnings yield of 4.1% compared to the industry’s flat yield. ABT’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched in one, the average surprise being 1.6%.

