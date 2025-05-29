Bruker Stock to Gain From the Launch of MOVE-T Liquid Dairy Analyzer

Bruker Corporation BRKR has launched MOVE-T, a state-of-the-art liquid dairy analyzer designed to elevate quality control standards in the dairy industry. Leveraging advanced Fourier Transform Near-Infrared (FT-NIR) technology, the novel solution provides unmatched precision in analyzing raw milk and other liquid dairy products, ensuring superior product quality and consistency.

The latest development is expected to boost the Bruker Optics division, part of the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) CALID segment.

BRKR Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Following the announcement yesterday, shares of Bruker finished the session at $36.97, down 0.5% from the previous close. On a promising note, BSI CALID has consistently witnessed strong demand for differentiated instruments, particularly in life science mass spectrometry proteomics solutions, and optics, spectroscopy and microscopy instruments. The segment has seen some of the highly innovative introductions of late, including the TwinScape software. Hence, we expect the latest development to positively impact the market sentiment toward BRKR stock.

Bruker has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 revenues of $3.51 billion indicates a 4.3% improvement. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an earnings beat of 0.5%, on average.

More on Bruker’s New Liquid Dairy Analyzer

The MOVE-T specifically caters to the dairy industry and sectors processing liquid dairy products or plant-based drinks, for enhancing product quality and operational efficiency. The integration of FT-NIR technology with a wear-free quartz cell ensures high sensitivity, specificity and transferability, making it an indispensable asset for modern dairy quality control.



By leveraging the superior stability of FT-NIR technology over time and across instruments, the analyzer delivers precise and reliable results in accordance with ISO 21543 (IDF 201), setting a new benchmark in liquid dairy analysis and empowering producers to maintain consistent product quality. According to Bruker Optics’ vice president, the launch completes the company’s established portfolio of dairy FT-NIR analyzers for lab and process control.

Industry Prospects Favoring BRKR Stock

Per a research report, theglobal marketfor Milk and Dairy Analyzer is valued at $598 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 4.5% by 2030. The market is witnessing a surge of specialty dairy categories and plant-based dairy alternatives. With evolving consumer preferences, experimentation with novel flavors, like fruit-infused yoghurts or artisanal cheeses, keeps the market dynamic.

More Developments in Bruker

At the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2025 last month, Bruker announced the launch of the Beacon Discovery Optofluidic System. Building on the company’s proprietary Opto-Electrical Positioning technology and scalable OptoSelect microfluidic chips, the new Beacon benchtop system offers an accessible entry point into live single-cell functional analysis.

Bruker also introduced the nVista 2P miniature, two-photon microscope, a groundbreaking addition to the Inscopix product line for functional imaging of freely behaving animals. Featuring several innovations in miniscope design, nVista 2P offers enhanced resolution for sub-cellular imaging and mapping of neural circuit dynamics.

BRKR Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, Bruker shares have lost 20.9% in value compared with the industry’s 21% decline.

BRKR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Bruker currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, Hims & Hers Health HIMS and Prestige Consumer Healthcare PBH. While Phibro Animal Health sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Hims & Hers Health and Prestige Consumer Health each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have jumped 3.6% to $2.01 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 37.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 10.1% growth. Its earnings yield of 8.7% compares comfortably with the industry’s 0.5% yield. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 30.6%.

Hims & Hers Health shares have surged 172.5% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have jumped 12.5% to 72 cents in the past 30 days. HIMS’ earnings beat estimates twice in the trailing four quarters, matched in one and missed on another occasion, the average surprise being 19.6%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’sfiscal 2026 earnings per share have increased 1 cent to $4.77 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 37.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 10.1% growth. PBH’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched on one occasion, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 1.5%.

